Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

California Baptist goes up against Ottawa (AZ)

FOX Sports Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The California Baptist Lancers will be taking on the Spirit of NAIA member Ottawa (AZ)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Morison leads California Baptist past Ottawa (AZ) 92-75

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Glenn Morison had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to lead California Baptist to a 92-75 win over Ottawa (AZ) on Saturday night....
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NatStatMBB

NatStat MBB 📰 California Baptist goes up against Ottawa (AZ) (Northwest Indiana Times) @CBUmbb https://t.co/cXHvzcQpYD 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.