Solskjaer: Man Utd cannot replicate Man City´s ´tippy-tappy´ style

SoccerNews.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is not possible to expect Manchester United’s youngsters to play “tippy-tappy” football in the manner of Manchester City at this stage of their development. United produced one of their best displays of the season in Thursday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United, coming from a goal down to ease to […]

The post Solskjaer: Man Utd cannot replicate Man City´s ´tippy-tappy´ style appeared first on Soccer News.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Jesse Lingard: Man United's winning run has boosted confidence [Video]Jesse Lingard: Man United's winning run has boosted confidence

Jesse Lingard took part in a Coca-Cola event where he surprised young adults from a StreetGames programme in Manchester. He said confidence is high in the squad after two wins against Tottenham and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published


