Cricket-England lose openers early after bowling S.Africa out for 284

Reuters India Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
England lost their opening pair to some torrid bowling on the second day of the first test against South Africa but went to lunch on 60-2 after earlier on Friday wrapping up first innings at Centurion Park.
South Africa vs England first Test, day one: Quinton de Kock steadies the ship for hosts after Sam Curran shines with the ball in Centurion

Sam Curran carried England’s ailing bowling attack on his young shoulders as South Africa posted 277 for nine on day one of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion....
talkSPORT

Charl Langeveldt quits as Bangladesh bowling coach, accepts South Africa offer

Bangladesh appointed Langeveldt as the fast bowling coach in July, replacing West Indian Courtney Walsh following the ICC World Cup in England.
Hindu

