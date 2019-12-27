Global  

Steyn claims one wicket on BBL debut for Melbourne Stars

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Melbourne, Dec 27 (IANS) Dale Steyn picked up one wicket and bowled three overs during his Big Bash League debut for Melbourne Stars against Adelaide Strikers here on Friday.
Dale Steyn set to make Big Bash League debut with Melbourne Stars

The 36-year-old has been called up in the Melbourne squad in place of Pakistan pace sensation Haris Rauf.
Zee News

The strain of Steyn: South African ruled out of Stars opener

Moe’s Ted Summerton Reserve shapes as the venue for the Dale Steyn’s Big Bash League debut after the Melbourne Stars opted to play it safe when it came to...
The Age Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldSify

