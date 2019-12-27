Global  

Dale Steyn went expensive in BBL debut over

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Queensland [Australia], Dec 27 (ANI): South African pacer Dale Steyn spent away 20 runs in his first over in the Big Bash League (BBL) debut match against Adelaide Strikers on Friday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Dale Steyn's BBL debut delayed due to side strain

Dale Steyn's debut in Australia's Big Bash League for the Melbourne Stars has been delayed due to a niggling side strain.
News24

Steyn and Coulter-Nile ruled out again

Fans will need to wait at least another five days for Dale Steyn to make his BBL debut with a side strain set to keep the South African legend out of a second...
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •Sify

