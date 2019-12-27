Global  

Spurs want to swap Eriksen for Bale

SoccerNews.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Tottenham Hotspur are keen on getting rid of Christian Eriksen in January to avoid losing him for free next summer, and they are willing to offer his services to his long-standing admirers Real Madrid, along with €30 million, in return for Gareth Bale, according to Eldesmarque. Unlike Toby Alderweireld who signed a new contract recently, […]

The post Spurs want to swap Eriksen for Bale appeared first on Soccer News.
