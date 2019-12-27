Spurs want to swap Eriksen for Bale

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on getting rid of Christian Eriksen in January to avoid losing him for free next summer, and they are willing to offer his services to his long-standing admirers Real Madrid, along with €30 million, in return for Gareth Bale, according to Eldesmarque. Unlike Toby Alderweireld who signed a new contract recently, […]



