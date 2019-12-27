Global  

Both teams to score at Southampton vs Crystal Palace 10/11 for Saturday’s Premier League contest

SoccerNews.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Competition: Premier League Market: Both teams to score Odds: 10/11 @ Bet 365 Hoping to extend on their recent purple patch, Southampton will welcome Crystal Palace to St. Mary’s on Saturday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, putting in a season-best display and picking up a 2-0 win away at top-four contenders Chelsea on Boxing Day, Southampton […]

