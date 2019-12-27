Global  

Adelaide United 2-3 Western Sydney Wanderers: Blackwood misses penalty as visitors snap winless run

SoccerNews.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
George Blackwood missed a 99th-minute penalty as Western Sydney Wanderers held on to beat Adelaide United 3-2 and snap a seven-game winless run in the A-League. The Wanderers conceded late on to draw with Western United last week and looked set to do likewise in Friday’s clash at Coopers Stadium. Mohamed Adam added to Nicolai […]

The post Adelaide United 2-3 Western Sydney Wanderers: Blackwood misses penalty as visitors snap winless run appeared first on Soccer News.
