Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Former star claims 16-goal striker would relish January move to Leeds United

Team Talk Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
One of the Championship's in-form stars would love a move to Elland Road in January, a former Leeds star has explained.

The post Former star claims 16-goal striker would relish January move to Leeds United appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Women's Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki to Retire in 2020 [Video]Women's Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki to Retire in 2020

Women's Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki to Retire in 2020. The 29-year-old will step away from the game after January's Australian Open. Wozniacki, who hails from Denmark, is a former no. 1 ranked..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Leeds target Andre Ayew drops major transfer hint with Marcelo Bielsa praise

Leeds target Andre Ayew drops major transfer hint with Marcelo Bielsa praiseSwansea winger Andre Ayew hailed former boss Marcelo Bielsa after being questioned on reports linking him with a January move to Leeds
Daily Star

Bielsa factor has Leeds in pole position for Liverpool starlet, says Whelan

Leeds United are at the head of the queue to sign Rhian Brewster on loan in January, according to former Whites striker Noel Whelan. The post Bielsa factor...
Team Talk


Tweets about this

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk Seems unlikely - but these words will give Leeds some hope! 🙏🏻 https://t.co/NF44gNyiZK 1 minute ago

DavidKershaw7

Kershaw RT @marshyleeds: Paul Robinson claims Jarrod Bowen would favour a move to Leeds United in January, were the opportunity to present itself.… 13 minutes ago

marshyleeds

James Marshment Paul Robinson claims Jarrod Bowen would favour a move to Leeds United in January, were the opportunity to present i… https://t.co/ASIy62IpRT 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.