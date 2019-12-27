Global  

Week 17 NFL game picks, schedule guide, playoff scenarios and more

ESPN Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Playoff scenarios. Key stats to know. And, of course, score predictions. It's all here for Week 17.
News video: Patriots Treating Week 17 Matchup With Dolphins Like Playoff Game

Patriots Treating Week 17 Matchup With Dolphins Like Playoff Game 00:37

 When the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye is on the line, you can understand why a game against a 4-11 team is considered a playoff game.

