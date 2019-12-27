Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kerala Blasters desperate for win against NorthEast United

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Kochi, Dec 27 (IANS) Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate for a win as they host NorthEast United in their Indian Super League encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

ISL: Chennaiyin slay Kerala 3-1 to secure second win

Chennai, Dec 20 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC secured their second win of the season after defeating Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 in an engrossing Indian Super League clash at...
Sify


Tweets about this

MMSCREATION1

MMSCREATION ISL 2019-20: Desperate Blasters seeks win against NorthEast United Kerala Blasters, winless in its last eight game… https://t.co/TbobT8oIS2 1 day ago

dt_next

DT Next Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate for a win as it hosts NorthEast United FC in its Indian Super League (ISL) 201… https://t.co/Ag0X9N3RwE 1 day ago

AbsoluteIndNews

Absolute India Kerala Blasters desperate for win against NorthEast United – Latest English News | Absolute India News… https://t.co/5YB4TniNox 2 days ago

latestly

LatestLY #ISL2019-20: #KeralaBlasters Desperate for Win Against #NorthEastUnited at #JawaharlalNehruStadium https://t.co/zob6GJbFWc 2 days ago

SK_IndFootball

SK Indian Football In Eelco Schattorie and Bartholomew Ogbeche first games against their former club, both sides will be desperate to… https://t.co/iMUAZOLt5k 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.