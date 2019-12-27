Global  

BBL: Contrasting Jonathan Wells, Alex Carey innings power Adelaide Strikers to a resounding win

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Queensland [Australia], Dec 27 (ANI): Half-century from Jonathan Wells and a cautious 45 from skipper Alex Carey allowed Adelaide Strikers to stroll to victory by four runs in the Big Bash League (BBL) game on Friday.
