Welsh Grand National start time, confirmed runners, latest odds and TV channel

Wales Online Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Welsh Grand National start time, confirmed runners, latest odds and TV channelThe Coral Welsh Grand National takes place at Chepstow Racecourse today, with Potters Corner, Elegant Escape, Truckers Lodge among the runners while four Welsh trainers will be bidding to earn victory
The other passion of Jonathan Davies, the Wales rugby hero facing a huge day today

The other passion of Jonathan Davies, the Wales rugby hero facing a huge day todayAfter Six Nations success, Wales rugby star targets glory at Chepstow in Coral Welsh Grand National
Wales Online

Welsh Grand National 2019: Elegant Escape eyes title defence

The Colin Tizzard-trained Elegant Escape bids to become the first back-to-back winner of the Welsh Grand National in 30 years at Chepstow on Friday.
BBC News


KESands

Katie Sands RT @WalesOnline: Welsh Grand National start time, confirmed runners, latest odds and TV channel https://t.co/OC7uYjxaid 1 hour ago

WalesOnline

WalesOnline Welsh Grand National start time, confirmed runners, latest odds and TV channel https://t.co/OC7uYjxaid 1 hour ago

JamesBurnRP

James Burn Damp and chilly start @Chepstow_Racing for Coral Welsh Grand National day https://t.co/voJU82aXdc 6 hours ago

BetVictorRacing

BetVictor Racing Get a head-start on tomorrow's racing with Charlie McCann's selections 👇 https://t.co/xhr8RsLZhy 22 hours ago

bloodstocks

BloodstocksAuctions.ie RT @FfosLasRC: 17 runners have been declared for tomorrow's @Coral Welsh Grand National @Chepstow_Racing headed by last year's winner Elega… 1 day ago

FfosLasRC

Ffos Las Racecourse 17 runners have been declared for tomorrow's @Coral Welsh Grand National @Chepstow_Racing headed by last year's win… https://t.co/LzRK1tBVWJ 1 day ago

