PDC World Darts Championship schedule and results - Fallon Sherrock in action on day 12

Daily Star Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
PDC World Darts Championship schedule and results - Fallon Sherrock in action on day 12Starsport brings you the schedule for day 12 at the PDC World Darts Championship as Michael van Gerwen and Fallon Sherrock continue their Alexandra Palace campaigns
News video: Darts: Fallon Sherrock historic World Championship run comes to an end

Darts: Fallon Sherrock historic World Championship run comes to an end 00:54

 Fallon Sherrock's fairytale run at the PDC World Championship came to an end in the third round as she fell to a 4-2 defeat to 22nd seed Chris Dobey at a raucous Alexandra Palace. The 25-year-old became the first woman to win a match in the tournament when beating Ted Evetts before following it up by...

Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts [Video]Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts

Fallon Sherrock says female darts players need more opportunities as she became the first woman ever to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship. The 25-year-old, who was one of only two women..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

ADVERTORIAL: Gerwyn Price still second favourite for PDC World Darts Championship despite big scare

ADVERTORIAL: Gerwyn Price still second favourite for PDC World Darts Championship despite big scareGerwyn Price profited from his opponent William O'Connor's counting error at PDC World Darts Championship
Daily Star Also reported by •FOX SportsWales Online

Fallon Sherrock: Barry Hearn says female players will have to earn PDC right

Fallon Sherrock's PDC Darts win signals a "new era" in darts but other female players will have to earn the right to compete at the same level, says chief Barry...
BBC Sport Also reported by •IndependentNew Zealand HeraldDaily Star

