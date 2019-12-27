Global  

With silver medal at Sultan of Johor Cup, Indian Junior men's hockey team look forward in 2020

Friday, 27 December 2019
New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): The year 2019 saw the Indian Junior men's team remain consistent in their overall performance while they improved their overall fitness and also saw the return of Dilpreet Singh in the forward line after he last played in the 2018 Men's World Cup.
Recent related news

'Good performance in 2020 Jr Asia Cup priority for Indian colts'

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) B.J. Kariappa, coach of Indian junior men's hockey team, believes 2020 will be an important year for the team as they will be vying to...
Sify

Indian junior women's hockey team performed exceedingly well, says Baljeet Singh Saini

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): After Indian junior women's hockey team clinched 3-Nations Tournament in Australia, Coach Baljeet Singh Saini praised the side...
Sify

