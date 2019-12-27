Sport24.co.za | Phenomenal Philander puts Proteas ahead after crazy day at Centurion

A superb bowling effort from Vernon Philander has given the Proteas the edge in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion. *Lloyd Burnard* reports.

