1st Test: South Africa lead by 172 as bowlers helm England fightback

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Centurion, Dec 27 (IANS) South Africa led England by 172 runs at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test between England and South Africa at the Centurion on a day when 15 wickets fell. England lost four wickets in the second and third session each with their last seven wickets coming for just 39 runs on Friday. Vernon Philander, who will retire from international cricket after this series, took four wickets
