Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Olympic star Lindsey Vonn proposes to fiance P.K. Subban on Christmas Day

New Zealand Herald Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Olympic star Lindsey Vonn proposes to fiance P.K. Subban on Christmas DayOlympic legend Lindsey Vonn has announced she proposed to fiance P.K. Subban in a heartwarming Christmas Day Instagram post.Vonn took to Instagram on Boxing Day (NZ time) to announce the Canadian hockey star accepted the former...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Lindsey Vonn Proposes To P.K. Subban

Lindsey Vonn Proposes To P.K. Subban 00:24

 Vonn is a former Olympic skier and proposed to her hockey player boyfriend.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day [Video]‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Earns $32 Million on Christmas Day. It was the second-best Christmas Day ever at the U.S. box office. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has the highest-grossing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

Skier Lindsey Vonn Proposes To Fiance P.K. Subban [Video]Skier Lindsey Vonn Proposes To Fiance P.K. Subban

Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn got engaged again to the man who is already her fiance.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Olympic Champion Lindsey Vonn Pops The Question To Devils Star Subban, Sports Power Couple Engaged

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes," Vonn...
CBS 2 Also reported by •USATODAY.comTMZ.comReutersSeattle TimesCBC.caE! Online

Lindsey Vonn surprises P.K. Subban with proposal - but cute dogs hailed as real heroes

Lindsey Vonn surprises P.K. Subban with proposal - but cute dogs hailed as real heroesOlympic gold-medal ski superstar Vonn dropped to one knee on Christmas Day with a marriage proposal to New Jersey Red Devils NHL ice hockey star P.K. Subban
Daily Star Also reported by •Just JaredSeattle TimesCBC.caESPNE! Online

Tweets about this

MisterDudz

Dudley Campbell RT @CBSThisMorning: Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn proposed to her fiancé, New Jersey Devils Star P.K. Subban. “Women aren’t the only o… 18 minutes ago

ATOMRECORDS

ATOM RECORDS Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn proposes to NHL star P.K. Subban: 'he said Yes!' https://t.co/ieltQGrm4s 3 hours ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn proposed to her fiancé, New Jersey Devils Star P.K. Subban. “Women aren’t the on… https://t.co/yHLt8KxU3g 4 hours ago

RLAS19

RLAS RT @nbcwashington: Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban on Christmas Day. https://t.co/UQN1ZuDTmu 10 hours ago

nbcwashington

NBCWashington Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban on Christmas Day. https://t.co/UQN1ZuDTmu 14 hours ago

joanne_gunk

JoAnne Hamilton-Gunk RT @chicagotribune: Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn asked NHL star P.K. Subban to marry her. He said yes. https://t.co/ikJ1vx0Zm0 15 hours ago

KCeronUnited

Kevin C. RT @nbcwashington: Lindsey Vonn, winner of three olympic medals in skiing, popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban on Christmas Day.… 16 hours ago

nbcwashington

NBCWashington Lindsey Vonn, winner of three olympic medals in skiing, popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban on Christmas… https://t.co/dsRkwcmv2B 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.