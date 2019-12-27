Global  

How will the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury rematch go?

ESPN Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The second Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury fight is finally official. What will happen when they meet again in February? Dan Rafael and Steve Kim share their thoughts.
News video: Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date

Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date 00:44

 Tyson Fury has announced his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22. The pair's first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with Fury outboxing WBC heavyweight champion Wilder despite suffering two knockdowns.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Anthony Joshua: What next for the world heavyweight champion? [Video]Anthony Joshua: What next for the world heavyweight champion?

Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles with an emphatic points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. in the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Victory handed Joshua back the IBF, WBO..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder II set for 22 February in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury's rematch with WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on 22 February, both fighters confirm.
BBC News Also reported by •talkSPORTESPNDaily Star

Fury returns to familiar connection with new trainer Hill

Tyson Fury moved from Ben Davison to Javan Hill in the buildup to his rematch against Deontay Wilder. It's a risky move, but the Fury-Hill connection dates back...
ESPN

