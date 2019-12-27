How Ohio State's Chase Young uses meditation to become an elite player

David G Lawrence was not only Targeted by Wade #24 but was seriously choked with the full attacking bodyweight of Chase You… https://t.co/DhlnyA1iKu 3 minutes ago Zion Smalling™ RT @AdamSchefter: Today’s College Football Playoffs semifinals feature five of @McShay13’s top eight selections in his first 2020 mock draf… 5 minutes ago Greg Ledet All these Ohio State fans crying that the targeting call was bullshit, and about a "blatant" facemask against Chase… https://t.co/d2w0GxsXuO 6 minutes ago Go-Bengals.com And with the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select Chase Young from the Ohio State Univer… https://t.co/UxptfGvfo7 6 minutes ago Sheilla Dingus RT @JonSolomonAspen: Good for LeBron and Ohio State players. The NCAA and universities twist themselves in knots over semantics of what ben… 7 minutes ago Patrick Pepper @hystericalhog @ClayTravis All officials refuse to call penalties when it happens to Chase Young. It’s happened all… https://t.co/kneXrdSY1h 9 minutes ago Leon Phelps My 1st Time Watching Ohio State All Year & I’ve Yet To See Chase Young Impact The Game.. This The Best Player In The Draft? 🧐 11 minutes ago Joe Svetecz @AriWasserman There was no was way that was targeting. I think the fix is in the committee doesn't want Ohio State… https://t.co/ejMryK5gRk 13 minutes ago