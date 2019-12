Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 35 minutes ago )

Joe Denly says England will need to keep South Africa to under a 300 lead to give themselves a chance of winning the first Test. Denly top scored with 50 as the tourists collapsed to 181 all out on the second day in Centurion. By the close of play, South Africa had built a 175