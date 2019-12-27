Global  

Darts: Fallon Sherrock's fairytale run ends at darts world championships

New Zealand Herald Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Darts: Fallon Sherrock's fairytale run ends at darts world championshipsFallon Sherrock's dream run at the PDC World Championships came to an end at Alexandra Palace on Saturday morning, with a gutsy 4-2 third-round defeat against Chris Dobey.Sherrock, the first woman ever to win a match at darts' showpiece...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Darts: Fallon Sherrock historic World Championship run comes to an end

Darts: Fallon Sherrock historic World Championship run comes to an end 00:54

 Fallon Sherrock's fairytale run at the PDC World Championship came to an end in the third round as she fell to a 4-2 defeat to 22nd seed Chris Dobey at a raucous Alexandra Palace. The 25-year-old became the first woman to win a match in the tournament when beating Ted Evetts before following it up by...

Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts [Video]Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts

Fallon Sherrock says female darts players need more opportunities as she became the first woman ever to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship. The 25-year-old, who was one of only two women..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:09Published

Darts player makes women's sporting history [Video]Darts player makes women's sporting history

Fallon Sherrock has made history at the World Darts Championship by beating Ted Evetts.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:55Published


Fallon Sherrock beaten by Chris Dobey as World Darts Championship fairytale ends

Fallon Sherrock beaten by Chris Dobey as World Darts Championship fairytale endsFallon Sherrock is the PDC Darts World Championship fan favourite - but her amazing run finally came to an end at the hands of Chris Dobey this afternoon
Daily Star

Sherrock's stunning run comes to an end against Dobey

Sherrock's stunning run comes to an end against DobeyFallon Sherrock's run at the PDC World Championship came to an end on Friday as Chris Dobey claimed a 4-2 win in round three at Alexandra Palace. The first woman...
WorldNews


STsportsdesk

ST Sports Desk Darts: Fallon Sherrock's fairytale comes to an end with defeat by Chris Dobey https://t.co/7pz4A6fMHm 2 hours ago

STcom

The Straits Times Darts: Fallon Sherrock's fairytale comes to an end with defeat by Chris Dobey https://t.co/MieDvf4LMw 2 hours ago

snb188

SportsNews & Betting Fallon Sherrock's fairytale run at the PDC World Championship came to an end in the third round as she fell to a 4-… https://t.co/BEdluIMS7I 2 hours ago

Pedro83_V

Peter Vaughan RT @SkySportsDarts: Is the fairytale almost over for @Fsherrock? Chris Dobey has taken the fifth set to edge ahead and the Ally Pally crow… 2 hours ago

Pedro83_V

Peter Vaughan RT @SkySportsDarts: It's one set apiece! Can @Fsherrock continue her @OfficialPDC fairytale or will @Dobey10 steady the ship after drawing… 2 hours ago

PDCFanatic180

PDC Darts Fanatic 🎯 RT @MagazineOche: Game changer. Trailblazer. Headline writer. Fallon Sherrock has taken darts into a new era, capturing the imagination of… 3 hours ago

thejournal_ie

TheJournal.ie RT @The42_ie: The Queen of the Palace. Fallon Sherrock's fairytale run at the PDC World Darts Championship ends in the third round https:… 3 hours ago

The42_ie

The42.ie The Queen of the Palace. Fallon Sherrock's fairytale run at the PDC World Darts Championship ends in the third rou… https://t.co/LofwQmNCfp 3 hours ago

