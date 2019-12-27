Skip and Shannon make their picks for Clemson vs Ohio State and Oklahoma vs LSU
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk College Football ahead of the Playoff Semifinals this Saturday. Hear why Shannon thinks the Clemson Tigers will defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl, plus hear why Skip thinks Jalen Hurts will lead the Oklahoma Sooners to an upset against Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers.
LeBron James gave each player on the Ohio State football team a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. According to Business Insider, James is a Beats spokesperson and an Ohio State fan. Due to a loophole where each player can accept $550 worth of gifts, the Beats are not an NCAA violation. Since...
SportsLine's Wizard of Odds, Kenny White, breaks down the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between the #3 Clemson Tigers and #2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Kenny explains why this one is basically a..