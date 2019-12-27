Global  

Skip and Shannon make their picks for Clemson vs Ohio State and Oklahoma vs LSU

FOX Sports Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Skip and Shannon make their picks for Clemson vs Ohio State and Oklahoma vs LSUSkip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk College Football ahead of the Playoff Semifinals this Saturday. Hear why Shannon thinks the Clemson Tigers will defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl, plus hear why Skip thinks Jalen Hurts will lead the Oklahoma Sooners to an upset against Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team

LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team 00:32

 LeBron James gave each player on the Ohio State football team a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. According to Business Insider, James is a Beats spokesperson and an Ohio State fan. Due to a loophole where each player can accept $550 worth of gifts, the Beats are not an NCAA violation. Since...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Playstation Fiesta Bowl Preview: Tight Game Between A Pair Of Top Teams [Video]Playstation Fiesta Bowl Preview: Tight Game Between A Pair Of Top Teams

SportsLine's Wizard of Odds, Kenny White, breaks down the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between the #3 Clemson Tigers and #2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Kenny explains why this one is basically a..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 02:27Published

Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy [Video]Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy

Joe Burrow Awarded 2019 Heisman Trophy. Burrow was named the most outstanding college football player on Saturday night. Burrow is LSU's first Heisman winner since Billy Cannon in 1959. The LSU..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joel Klatt previews Clemson vs Ohio State and Oklahoma vs LSU

Joel Klatt previews Clemson vs Ohio State and Oklahoma vs LSUJoel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to preview the college football playoff semi final games with the Clemson Tigers taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes and the...
FOX Sports

College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for LSU vs. Oklahoma, Ohio State vs. Clemson games

Your betting guide with the best picks and overall plays for the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals
CBS Sports

