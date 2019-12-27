Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Raiders vs. Broncos odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 17 predictions from advanced computer model

CBS Sports Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Raiders and Broncos. Here are the results:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

CBS Local Sports Week 16 NFL Picks [Video]CBS Local Sports Week 16 NFL Picks

Katie Johnston chats with CBS Sacramento's Marshall Harris, to get his predictions on 4 games in the NFL this week. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 03:18Published

CBS Local Sports Week 14 NFL Picks [Video]CBS Local Sports Week 14 NFL Picks

Katie Johnston talks with CBS Los Angeles Sports Anchor Greg Wolf to get his predictions for a few NFL match-ups for week 14. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 06:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 27 predictions from advanced computer model

The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Cavaliers and Celtics. Here are the results:
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.