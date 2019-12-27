|
Raiders vs. Broncos odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 17 predictions from advanced computer model
|
|
Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Raiders and Broncos. Here are the results:
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
CBS Local Sports Week 16 NFL Picks
Katie Johnston chats with CBS Sacramento's Marshall Harris, to get his predictions on 4 games in the NFL this week. Katie Johnston reports.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 03:18Published
CBS Local Sports Week 14 NFL Picks
Katie Johnston talks with CBS Los Angeles Sports Anchor Greg Wolf to get his predictions for a few NFL match-ups for week 14. Katie Johnston reports.
Credit: CBS Local Duration: 06:05Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this