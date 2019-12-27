Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Saints vs. Panthers odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 17 predictions from proven computer model

CBS Sports Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Saints and Panthers. Here are the results:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CBS Local Sports Week 14 NFL Picks [Video]CBS Local Sports Week 14 NFL Picks

Katie Johnston talks with CBS Los Angeles Sports Anchor Greg Wolf to get his predictions for a few NFL match-ups for week 14. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 06:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Colts vs. Jaguars odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 17 predictions from proven computer model

The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Colts and Jaguars. Here are the results:
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

FatCobra6

hi_i_suck RT @ATSstats: Opening Line: New Orleans Saints (-13.5) vs. Carolina Panthers(44) - Linemoves Since: (26) #NFL #GamblingTwitter Full odds a… 3 hours ago

ATSstats

ATS STATS Opening Line: New Orleans Saints (-13.5) vs. Carolina Panthers(44) - Linemoves Since: (26) #NFL #GamblingTwitter F… https://t.co/g2VCWxkklv 5 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Saints vs. Panthers odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 17 predictions from proven computer model… https://t.co/7a4dlofrOQ 2 days ago

ATSstats

ATS STATS Opening Line: New Orleans Saints (-13) vs. Carolina Panthers(47.5) - Linemoves Since: (13) #NFL #GamblingTwitter F… https://t.co/FOk8tzPfKo 5 days ago

michaelroselli

Mike Roselli RT @RodgersBC: Week 16 betting from @betchicago1 Sportsbook report: https://t.co/meaka4ZBVu Nooners: https://t.co/6K1huKcNq7 #CARvsIND http… 1 week ago

RodgersBC

Joe Rodgers Week 16 betting from @betchicago1 Sportsbook report: https://t.co/meaka4ZBVu Nooners: https://t.co/6K1huKcNq7… https://t.co/8ve1PcMRXF 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.