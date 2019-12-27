Global  

Man United Team News: Predicted line-up vs Burnley in the Premier League

Shoot Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Manchester United’s up-and-down form looks set to continue, as they play their last game of 2019 against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.  Yesterday the Red Devils found a good performance and an all-important three points overcoming Newcastle United in a 4-1 victory. This was vitally important for the club, following their miserable 2-0 defeat […]
News video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises his side's reaction to past losses

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises his side's reaction to past losses 00:38

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reviews his side's 4-1 win against Newcastle. This was one of the rare occasions when Man United were able to dominate possession and win - in fact, just the second time in 18 league matches - but there remains work to do, with the defence high among the...

