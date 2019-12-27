Global  

Wolves v Man City: Follow it LIVE on TEAMtalk

Team Talk Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Follow all the action in our Live Centre as Manchester City look to reclaim second place upon their trip to face Wolves at Molineux.

News video: Match Preview: Wolves v Man City

Match Preview: Wolves v Man City 01:25

 A look at the stats ahead of Wolves v Man City.

Nuno makes two changes: Wolves' predicted XI vs Man City - opinion

Wolves' predicted line up for their Boxing Day clash with Manchester City at Molineux on Friday afternoon.
De Bruyne, Stones, Silva, Aguero - The latest Man City injury news ahead of Wolves clash

De Bruyne, Stones, Silva, Aguero - The latest Man City injury news ahead of Wolves clashWolves news | Man City make the journey to Molineux later this week looking to exact some revenge for their defeat earlier this season
FaruqGeneral

General RT @SkySportsPL: TEAM NEWS #WOLMCI Wolves have a good record against Man City under Nuno Espirito Santo - here's his team for tonight! Fo… 51 seconds ago

STRELAC_CRNI

STRELAC❤️ RT @SkySportsPL: KICK OFF! Wolves 0-0 Man City Underway at Molineux - will this little man's return make a difference for @ManCity tonigh… 6 minutes ago

bplbest

Premier League Best This Tweet from @bplbest has been withheld in: United States. 29 minutes ago

mfc_97

Harry Bridges This Tweet from @mfc_97 has been withheld in: United States. 29 minutes ago

bayoAdebayo7

bayo Adebayo This Tweet from @bayoAdebayo7 has been withheld in: United States. 33 minutes ago

leongmng

Leon 🥶 @Jaz1up @SkySportsPL @ManCity GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Man City (Sterling, 25') Initial penalty saved by Rui Patricio, b… https://t.co/INyL67d0OK 34 minutes ago

leongmng

Leon 🥶 @KloppGuy @SkySportsPL @ManCity GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Man City (Sterling, 25') Initial penalty saved by Rui Patricio,… https://t.co/2ks6Gwf3jC 34 minutes ago

leongmng

Leon 🥶 @SkySportsPL @ManCity GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Man City (Sterling, 25') Initial penalty saved by Rui Patricio, but it's… https://t.co/TUl7q1uVnu 34 minutes ago

