Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy to battle in WWE TLC rematch Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

The match that stole the show at WWE TLC will get a second installment on the final Raw of 2019. The match that stole the show at WWE TLC will get a second installment on the final Raw of 2019. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Preview: WWE Presents Tables, Ladders And Chairs PPV Breaking down some of the biggest matches coming up at WWE TLC this Sunday with Chuck Carroll. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 05:18Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources WWE Raw: Dec. 30, 2019 It'll be a walk down the aisle and a brawl for the ages when Raw hosts Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding and the Aleister Black-Buddy Murphy rematch on the final...

FOX Sports 10 hours ago





Tweets about this