Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy to battle in WWE TLC rematch

FOX Sports Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy to battle in WWE TLC rematch. The match that stole the show at WWE TLC will get a second installment on the final Raw of 2019.
Breaking down some of the biggest matches coming up at WWE TLC this Sunday with Chuck Carroll.

WWE Raw: Dec. 30, 2019

WWE Raw: Dec. 30, 2019. It'll be a walk down the aisle and a brawl for the ages when Raw hosts Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding and the Aleister Black-Buddy Murphy rematch on the final...
FOX Sports


