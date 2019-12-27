Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cricket: Ross Taylor bears the brunt of hilarious sledge from Australian captain Tim Paine

New Zealand Herald Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Cricket: Ross Taylor bears the brunt of hilarious sledge from Australian captain Tim PaineRoss Taylor was the subject of some hilarious sledging by Australian cricket captain Tim Paine on day two of the Boxing Day test.After being lucky to survive a controversial LBW appeal, the pressure on Taylor remained, with Paine...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Hilarious Taylor Swift Moments [Video]Top 10 Hilarious Taylor Swift Moments

We all know her music, but the funniest Taylor Swift moments took us by surprise.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cricket: Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum takes aim at Kane Williamson's tactics against Australia

Cricket: Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum takes aim at Kane Williamson's tactics against AustraliaNew Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is under fire from his legendary predecessor Brendon McCullum for his bizarre defeated tactics in the second session of the...
New Zealand Herald

Australia fine with five!

Australia fine with five!*Melbourne:* Australia could play five specialist bowlers against New Zealand during the second Test, captain Tim Paine said Wednesday, with the decision being...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

T10WorldNews

T-10 World News Cricket: Ross Taylor bears the brunt of hilarious sledge from Australian captain Tim Paine | T-10 NEWS… https://t.co/mHdZ8ojBdm 8 minutes ago

miriyananz

Miriyana Alexander Ain't technology grand - we can hear the sledging live now. Cricket: Ross Taylor bears the brunt of hilarious sledg… https://t.co/jX7GvsXAqR 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.