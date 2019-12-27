Canada's Alexis Lafreniere shows he's more than just skill at world juniors

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Touted as the projected No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft for some time, Alexis Lafreniere had a ridiculous 70 points in 32 games this season with the Rimouski Oceanic -- Sidney Crosby's old junior team -- before joining up with Canada ahead of the world junior hockey championship. 👓 View full article

