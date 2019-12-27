Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Canada's Alexis Lafreniere shows he's more than just skill at world juniors

CBC.ca Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Touted as the projected No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft for some time, Alexis Lafreniere had a ridiculous 70 points in 32 games this season with the Rimouski Oceanic -- Sidney Crosby's old junior team -- before joining up with Canada ahead of the world junior hockey championship.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Alexis Lafrenière scores winner: clearly on Red Wings' radar

Alexis Lafrenière scores winner: clearly on Red Wings' radar 00:38

 Alexis Lafrenière scores game-winner at World Junior Championships, and is clearly on Red Wings' radar. Brad Galli has more.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

World juniors roundup: USA bounces back against Germany to grab 1st win of tournament

After a loss against Canada to open the tournament, the United States improved to .500 with a 6-3 win over Germany on Friday at the world junior hockey...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CTV News

Canada ready to go 0-100 real quick in 'heated' world juniors opener against U.S.

Canada eased into last year's world junior hockey championship. Canada kicks off the under-20 event's latest instalment Thursday against the United States in a...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CTV NewsSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.