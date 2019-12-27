Global  

World juniors roundup: USA bounces back against Germany to grab 1st win of tournament

CBC.ca Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
After a loss against Canada to open the tournament, the United States improved to .500 with a 6-3 win over Germany on Friday at the world junior hockey championship.
