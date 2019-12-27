Global  

Man City and Wolves fans warned after appearing to throw HIP FLASK onto pitch after Raheem Sterling scores at Molineux

talkSPORT Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Fans of both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City were warned on Friday night after objects thrown onto the pitch at Molineux. Referee Martin Atkinson was the centre of attention after consulting VAR about a controversial decision, which irked home supporters. Although it is unclear where it came from, the referee could be seen handing a […]
