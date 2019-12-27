Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott will not lose respect in locker room if Cowboys miss playoffs



Recent related videos from verified sources Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been named the offensive player of the week for week 11 of the 2019 season. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:33Published on November 20, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Marcellus Wiley: Jerry Jones is creating a ‘culture of ambivalence’ in Dallas Marcellus Wiley discusses Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. Wiley thinks Jerry Jones is not making a mistake keeping control of the Cowboys after not making...

FOX Sports 4 hours ago



What should the Cowboys do with Dak Prescott if they miss the playoffs? Doug Gottlieb discusses Doug Gottlieb discusses Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on the show today. Hear what Doug thinks the Cowboys should do with Dak Prescott and his expiring...

FOX Sports 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this