Comanche wins 75th Sydney to Hobart race

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
HOBART, Australia (AP) — Comanche won the 75th edition of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Saturday by claiming line honors for the third time. The Jim Cooney and Samantha Grant-skippered super maxi made the most of strong overnight winds to cross the River Derwent finish line just after 7:30 a.m. local time. Comanche […]
