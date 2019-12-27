Comanche wins 75th Sydney to Hobart race

SYDNEY (AP) — Hong Kong yacht Scallywag had a narrow lead over Comanche early Friday as the Sydney to Hobart race was slowed by light winds on its first night...

Sydney to Hobart race fleet expected to be spared from smoky haze Fears that the start of the iconic race on Sydney Harbour on Boxing Day would be affected by smoke were allayed by the Bureau of Meteorology on Tuesday morning.

