MATCH REPORT: Wolves 3 Manchester City 2

Express and Star Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Matt Doherty was the hero as Wolves fought back to beat Manchester City at Molineux.
News video: Match Preview: Wolves v Man City

Match Preview: Wolves v Man City 01:25

 A look at the stats ahead of Wolves v Man City.

