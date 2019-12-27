Global  

'Absolutely buzzing!' - Liverpool fans react as Wolves dent Man City's title challenge

Sutton Coldfield Observer Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
'Absolutely buzzing!' - Liverpool fans react as Wolves dent Man City's title challengeWolves 3-2 Man City | Nuno's men came from 2-0 behind to beat Man City at a raucous Molineux.
News video: Match Preview: Wolves v Man City

Match Preview: Wolves v Man City 01:25

 A look at the stats ahead of Wolves v Man City.

Recent related news from verified sources

Wolves v Man City: Fans warned after object thrown at players

Wolverhampton Wanderers tell fans they face prosecution after objects are thrown at Manchester City players during a Premier League match on Friday.
BBC News Also reported by •talkSPORT

'A killer' - what Liverpool fans are saying ahead of trip to Leicester City

'A killer' - what Liverpool fans are saying ahead of trip to Leicester CityLeicester City v Liverpool preview | The Foxes welcome Liverpool to the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day for a crunch clash in the battle for the Premier League...
Leicester Mercury


