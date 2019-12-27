Global  

Liverpool on course for first ever Premier League title after Wolves stun 10-man Man City at Molineux with incredible comeback

talkSPORT Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Manchester City conceded yet more ground to Liverpool in the Premier League title race after they threw away a two-goal lead away to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matt Doherty sent the Wolves fans inside raptures on a memorable night at Molineux to effectively kill off the Premier League title race. Raheem Sterling had put the champions 2—0 […]
Man City loses at Wolves, strengthening Liverpool title bid

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Matt Doherty scored in the 90th minute to complete Wolverhampton’s comeback from two goals down to beat 10-man Manchester City...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Team TalkWorldNews

