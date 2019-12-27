Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'The Arteta effect, Pep being exposed!' - Arsenal fans react as Man City throw away 2-0 lead

Football.london Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
'The Arteta effect, Pep being exposed!' - Arsenal fans react as Man City throw away 2-0 leadArsenal news includes fan reaction to Manchester City's 3-2 defeat against Wolves in Pep Guardiola's first away game since Mikel Arteta returned to the Emirates Stadium
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview [Video]Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League clash against Chelsea. Mikel Arteta was encouraged by his side's character in the Gunners' draw at Bournemouth, and still harbours hopes of catching Chelsea..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Guardiola says staying with Man City next season [Video]Guardiola says staying with Man City next season

Pep Guardiola says his plans involve staying with Manchester City for another season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pep Guardiola gives update on Mikel Arteta that will excite Arsenal fans

Former Gunners captain Mikel Arteta is close to becoming the next Arsenal manager, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola providing an update on his current...
Football.london Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserBBC NewsDaily StarBBC Sport

Guardiola wants more from fans when Man City ´struggle´

Pep Guardiola has called on Manchester City’s supporters to back his side when they are enduring tough moments. Premier League champions City were back...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserBBC NewsDaily StarFootball.london

Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) 'The Arteta effect, Pep being exposed!' - Arsenal fans react as Man City throw away 2-0 lead: https://t.co/8y2YVYhnwF #mancity 52 minutes ago

ArsenalPlaza

Arsenal Plaza 'The Arteta effect, Pep being exposed!' - Arsenal fans react as Man City throw away 2-0 lead -… https://t.co/XjfqtsA5mP 1 hour ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News 'The Arteta effect, Pep being exposed!' - Arsenal fans react as Man City throw away 2-0 lead https://t.co/PuD0kKNAWg https://t.co/mwP8x1wdle 1 hour ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News 'The Arteta effect, Pep being exposed!' - Arsenal fans react as Man City throw away 2-0 lead https://t.co/KNM8AdqD2w https://t.co/Qavke3GpXq 1 hour ago

wolvesnews2019

wolvesnews2019 'The Arteta effect, Pep being exposed!' - Arsenal fans react as Man City throw away 2-0 lead https://t.co/dDdXCQq3lF https://t.co/VL2V2nh52D 1 hour ago

SportsClock

sports o'clock ‘The Arteta effect, Pep being exposed!’ – Arsenal fans react as Man City throw away 2-0 lead https://t.co/tXpO9LDw5n https://t.co/05nwFBtjqo 1 hour ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News 'The #Arteta effect, Pep being exposed!' - Arsenal fans react as Man City throw away 2-0 lead -… https://t.co/mdsKHbjkld 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.