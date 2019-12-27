Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 Manchester City: Wolves recover from two-down on dramatic evening

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Manchester City’s title challenge took another significant blow on Friday as Wolverhampton Wanderers came from two-nil down to beat the ten-man champions on a drama-filled night at Molineux. Pep Guardiola’s men were reduced to ten men within the opening 15 minutes as Ederson’s foul on Diogo Jota earned him a red card. VAR then got […]



