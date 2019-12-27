Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Guardiola claims Man City players have no regrets about Wolves loss

Team Talk Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Pep Guardiola issued a monotonous response to suggestions Manchester City are already out of the title race.

The post Guardiola claims Man City players have no regrets about Wolves loss appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Guardiola says staying with Man City next season [Video]Guardiola says staying with Man City next season

Pep Guardiola says his plans involve staying with Manchester City for another season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:00Published

Pep Guardiola addresses Mikel Arteta's move to Arsenal [Video]Pep Guardiola addresses Mikel Arteta's move to Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts to the news that his assistant coach, Mikel Arteta, is moving to Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Angry fan throws hip flask at Man City players as VAR ruins Wolves clash

Angry fan throws hip flask at Man City players as VAR ruins Wolves clashA metal hip flask was thrown on to the pitch from the Molineux crowd after Man City took the lead via a controversial penalty
Daily Star

Man City player ratings: Wolves stun Pep Guardiola's 10-men with second-half comeback

Man City player ratings: Wolves stun Pep Guardiola's 10-men with second-half comebackMan City player ratings: Wolves came back from two goals down to beat 10-man Manchester City 3-2 at Molineux
Daily Star Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield Observer

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.