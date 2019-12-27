Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Suns vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 27 predictions from advanced computer model

CBS Sports Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Suns and Warriors. Here are the results:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sunday Night Football odds, line, spread: Bears vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from expert who's 13-4

Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Chiefs and Bears.
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

I_News_N

News MiM Suns vs. Warriors odds, line, spread - 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 27 ... #News #Breaking_News #Breaking #Latest... 8 minutes ago

SportRun

SportRun Suns vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 27 predictions from advanced computer model - CBS Sports https://t.co/EEqh3IfQh5 44 minutes ago

LiveTottenham

Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Watch NBA live : Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Live (2019-12-27 22:30) - Free Basketball Live Streams link… https://t.co/j8E5CyZmgv 3 hours ago

updates_gsw

Golden State Warriors [CBS Sports] - Suns vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 27 predictions from advanced computer mod… https://t.co/xULoAr763n 8 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Suns vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 27 predictions from advanced computer model… https://t.co/oJzGpVq9Z0 8 hours ago

GabrielManpig

Gabriel Manpig RT @SBRSportsPicks: 🏀 #NBA #BettingPicks #NBATwitter ➡️ Suns vs Warriors 📲 #RisePHX vs #DubNation 🏀 NBA Live Odds and Line History⬇️ http… 8 hours ago

SBRSportsPicks

SBR Sports Picks 🏀 #NBA #BettingPicks #NBATwitter ➡️ Suns vs Warriors 📲 #RisePHX vs #DubNation 🏀 NBA Live Odds and Line History⬇️… https://t.co/9P1fSqqYn1 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.