Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame in UK New Year's honours list
Friday, 27 December 2019 (
5 hours ago)
Britain has recognized its film-directing and cricketing stars in the New Year's honours list, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen and cricketer Clive Lloyd.
Recent related videos from verified sources
New Year Honours list: Which stars have been recognised?
Household names from the worlds of showbusiness, sport and politics have been recognised alongside a glittering array of figures from the arts, sciences and charity in the New Year Honours list...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 4 hours ago
Footballer Jill Scott feared MBE phone-call was parking fine
English professional footballer Jill Scott receives an MBE in the New Year Honours list. Scott says that she was in Marks and Spencer when she received the call and initially thought she was being..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:00 Published 4 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Every celebrity in New Year Honours list 2020 - all the famous faces recognised this year Olivia Newton-John, Iain Duncan Smith, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Bob Neill, Sam Mendes, Clive Lloyd, Eoin Morgan, Gabby Logan and more Tamworth Herald 5 hours ago Also reported by • BBC News • BBC Local News
New Year Honours list sees household names Olivia Newton-John and Snow Patrol singer honoured Olivia Newton-John, Sam Mendes, Gabby Logan and politician Iain Duncan Smith are among those honoured in the 2019 New Year Honours list Wales Online 5 hours ago You Might Like
Tweets about this