Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame in UK New Year's honours list

Reuters India Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Britain has recognized its film-directing and cricketing stars in the New Year's honours list, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen and cricketer Clive Lloyd.
News video: Ben Stokes, Nadiya Hussain and Olivia Newton-John and make the list

Ben Stokes, Nadiya Hussain and Olivia Newton-John and make the list 03:33

 England cricketers, a 13-year-old and music legends feature on the New Year Honours list which sees 1,097 people receive an award.

