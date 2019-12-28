Global  

Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea FC defender will miss Arsenal clash

The Sport Review Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Frank Lampard has confirmed that Reece James will not be fit for Chelsea FC’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday due to an ankle injury. James has not featured for the west London side since playing the final 10 minutes of the Blues’ 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur before Christmas. The 20-year-old, who has been impressing […]

News video: Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview 01:25

 An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League clash against Chelsea. Mikel Arteta was encouraged by his side's character in the Gunners' draw at Bournemouth, and still harbours hopes of catching Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish.

