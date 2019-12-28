Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea FC defender will miss Arsenal clash

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Reece James will not be fit for Chelsea FC’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday due to an ankle injury. James has not featured for the west London side since playing the final 10 minutes of the Blues’ 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur before Christmas. The 20-year-old, who has been impressing […]



