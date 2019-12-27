Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bernardo Silva accepts Man City in ´really bad situation´

SoccerNews.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Bernardo Silva acknowledged Manchester City’s 14-point gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool is a “really bad situation” after Friday’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to Wolves. Liverpool – who have a game in hand on City – thrashed Leicester City 4-0 on Thursday to increase their lead at the top and Pep Guardiola’s men were unable to […]

The post Bernardo Silva accepts Man City in ´really bad situation´ appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KFOR - Published < > Embed
News video: Man Shot by Police During Hostage Situation in NE Oklahoma City

Man Shot by Police During Hostage Situation in NE Oklahoma City 01:33

 The armed man who held a woman hostage in a vehicle outside a Kansas City Sonic Drive-in is dead after being shot by an officer. The woman he was holding hostage was taken to the hospital.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kansas City police file charges against man that attempted to hit officers with car [Video]Kansas City police file charges against man that attempted to hit officers with car

Kansas City police file charges against man that attempted to hit officers with car

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:28Published

Man Drives Van Off Top of 2-Story Parking Garage in Salt Lake City [Video]Man Drives Van Off Top of 2-Story Parking Garage in Salt Lake City

A man was taken to the hospital after he drove an SUV off the top level of a parking garage in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

Credit: KSTU     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pep Guardiola press conference: Man City boss gives injury update on four players ahead of Wolves clash and talks Christmas schedule

Pep Guardiola gave injury updates on Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, John Stones and Sergio Aguero ahead of Man City’s busy run of fixtures. Aguero returned for...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Leicester City

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to beat Leicester City in a high-scoring game at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening. The Citizens were 3-0 winners...
The Sport Review Also reported by •SifySoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Manchester City blew a two-goal lead at Wolves, with Bernardo Silva accepting the gap to Liverpool is worse than an… https://t.co/tnpcjOGVeU 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.