Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Bernardo Silva acknowledged Manchester City’s 14-point gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool is a “really bad situation” after Friday’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to Wolves. Liverpool – who have a game in hand on City – thrashed Leicester City 4-0 on Thursday to increase their lead at the top and Pep Guardiola’s men were unable to […]



The post Bernardo Silva accepts Man City in ´really bad situation´ appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

