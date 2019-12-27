Bernardo Silva accepts Man City in ´really bad situation´
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Bernardo Silva acknowledged Manchester City’s 14-point gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool is a “really bad situation” after Friday’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to Wolves. Liverpool – who have a game in hand on City – thrashed Leicester City 4-0 on Thursday to increase their lead at the top and Pep Guardiola’s men were unable to […]
The post Bernardo Silva accepts Man City in ´really bad situation´ appeared first on Soccer News.
Pep Guardiola gave injury updates on Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, John Stones and Sergio Aguero ahead of Man City’s busy run of fixtures. Aguero returned for... talkSPORT Also reported by •Tamworth Herald
Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to beat Leicester City in a high-scoring game at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening. The Citizens were 3-0 winners... The Sport Review Also reported by •Sify •SoccerNews.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Sportskeeda Football Manchester City blew a two-goal lead at Wolves, with Bernardo Silva accepting the gap to Liverpool is worse than an… https://t.co/tnpcjOGVeU 2 hours ago