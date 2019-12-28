Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Guardiola claims City ´won´t be in Europe´ if they prioritise cup competitions

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Pep Guardiola is adamant Manchester City will not prioritise cup competitions over the Premier League for the rest of the season because he worries about them missing out on European places. City are 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool thanks to Friday’s 3-2 defeat at Wolves, meaning their title defence looks beyond Guardiola’s men. Although […]

The post Guardiola claims City ´won´t be in Europe´ if they prioritise cup competitions appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Guardiola says staying with Man City next season [Video]Guardiola says staying with Man City next season

Pep Guardiola says his plans involve staying with Manchester City for another season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:00Published

Guardiola wishes new Arsenal boss Arteta well [Video]Guardiola wishes new Arsenal boss Arteta well

Pep Guardiola wishes his former assistant Mikel Arteta all the best at Arsenal and he is sure he will do an excellent job.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man City set top-flight low for Guardiola side in Wolves collapse

Manchester City suffered another hammer blow in their bid to keep the Premier League title race alive with a 3-2 defeat to Wolves, making unwanted history for...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC SportSify

Pep Guardiola labels Sergio Aguero irreplaceable and says he can stay at Man City on two conditions

Pep Guardiola has said Sergio Aguero can stay at Man City but it depends on two things. The 31-year-old is City’s record goalscorer with 244 since joining the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.