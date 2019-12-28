Guardiola claims City ´won´t be in Europe´ if they prioritise cup competitions

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Pep Guardiola is adamant Manchester City will not prioritise cup competitions over the Premier League for the rest of the season because he worries about them missing out on European places. City are 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool thanks to Friday’s 3-2 defeat at Wolves, meaning their title defence looks beyond Guardiola’s men. Although […]



