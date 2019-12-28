Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Brady, Favre, Montana highlight All-Time QB picks

ESPN Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Legendary quarterbacks Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas, Otto Graham, Sammy Baugh, John Elway, Peyton Manning, Roger Staubach, Brett Favre and Dan Marino have all been selected to the NFL's All-Time Team.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Brady, Favre, Montana, Manning among All-Time Team QBs

You have first pick for the NFL’s All-Time Team’s quarterback. The 10 possibilities are Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas, Otto Graham, Sammy Baugh, John...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

RealtorRoms

Romeo Suarez Brady, Favre, Montana highlight All-Time QB picks https://t.co/x8E1iPQJ4f https://t.co/POqRREqLp5 19 minutes ago

max_twest

Max Twest Football news! Brady, Favre, Montana highlight All-Time QB picks https://t.co/C8VnLcF0Jg 59 minutes ago

TrulyTG

Elisa So, Brady, Favre, Montana highlight All-Time QB picks https://t.co/PnjW3J3tE7 https://t.co/Sx2702aeKZ 1 hour ago

HULK4CHRIST

Hulk-Marcopolo ❄ Brady, Favre, Montana highlight All-Time QB picks https://t.co/fvWeLHAxXC https://t.co/6wdnaxHUj7 2 hours ago

AllTheFootballs

All The Football Brady, Favre, Montana highlight All-Time QB picks #NFL #Football #Fans https://t.co/3si0glzHyR 2 hours ago

ClearLaura

BusinessPlanCity.com Brady, Favre, Montana highlight All-Time QB picks https://t.co/D9Rlm58nXQ https://t.co/wOZ0JkmuOW 2 hours ago

JEFFREYLKLUMP

Jeffrey L. Klump Brady, Favre, Montana highlight All-Time QB picks https://t.co/pXYfPO6F7G 2 hours ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Brady, Favre, Montana highlight All-Time QB picks https://t.co/6aoXbx58ro https://t.co/M72qd3oC9l 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.