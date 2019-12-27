Global  

Cricket: Brendon McCullum believes current Black Caps captain Kane Williamson losing love of captaincy

New Zealand Herald Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Cricket: Brendon McCullum believes current Black Caps captain Kane Williamson losing love of captaincyFormer Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum believes current skipper Kane Williamson has lost some of his love of captaincy.McCullum questioned some of Williamson's tactics during the Black Caps' fielding effort against Australia...
Recent related news from verified sources

Cricket-New Zealand win toss, bowl first in Boxing Day test

MELBOURNE, Dec 26 - New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket...
Reuters India Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Cricket: Steve Smith reveals unique challenge posed by Black Caps bowlers

Cricket: Steve Smith reveals unique challenge posed by Black Caps bowlersBy Niall Anderson in Melbourne Star Australian batsman Steve Smith believes the Black Caps bowlers present an unprecedented challenge, but he may have solved...
New Zealand Herald

