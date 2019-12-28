Global  

Premier League: Manchester City's hopes of staying in title race receives major jolt after 2-3 loss to Wolves

Saturday, 28 December 2019
Manchester City's hopes of staying in the Premier League title race has now received a major jolt after they lost 2-3 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Friday.
Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves [Video]Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City run the risk of missing out on the top four if they give up on the league after a thrilling 3-2 Premier League defeat at Wolves. Matt Doherty’s 89th-minute..

Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview [Video]Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League clash against Chelsea. Mikel Arteta was encouraged by his side's character in the Gunners' draw at Bournemouth, and still harbours hopes of catching Chelsea..

Liverpool on course for first ever Premier League title after Wolves stun 10-man Man City at Molineux with incredible comeback

Manchester City conceded yet more ground to Liverpool in the Premier League title race after they threw away a two-goal lead away to Wolverhampton Wanderers....
talkSPORT

Wolves all but end Manchester City's EPL title hopes

Manchester City's slim hopes of defending their Premier League title have all but evaporated.
The Age Also reported by •BBC SportZee NewsSeattle Times

