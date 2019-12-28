Global  

Clive Llyod to receive knighthood

Sify Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
London [UK], Dec 28 (ANI): Former West Indies skipper Clive Llyod is all set to receive knighthood while several members of the 2019 England World Cup-winning squad will be honoured for their services to cricket as the part of New Years Honours List.
